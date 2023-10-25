Watch CBS News
MTA will receive $3.4 billion federal grant for Second Avenue subway extension to East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The MTA will receive $3.4 billion to expand the Second Avenue subway system into East Harlem.

The federal grant is for Phase 2 of the project, which will include stations at 106th and 116th streets. There will also be a subway entrance on Park Avenue near the Harlem Metro-North station.

Once complete, the expanded Second Avenue Q line train will transport 100,000 riders a day.

Sen. Chuck Schumer called the grant historic.

"Not only for the amount of money, but for the fact that it's going towards a public transit project serving neighborhoods that have been neglected for years," Schumer said. "Ensuring East Harlem has greater access to jobs, health care and other essential services."

Some people who live and work in East Harlem are concerned about the construction project's environmental impact.

