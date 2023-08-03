East Harlem residents, business owners sound off about Second Avenue Subway expansion

NEW YORK -- Controversy surrounds the extension of the Second Avenue Subway nearly a month after the MTA announced preparations for construction to East Harlem.

Currently, the northern most terminal on the line is 96th Street. But in about eight years, according to the MTA, the Q train will begin hauling riders up to 125th Street.

"I think it's important for the community. I think it would be good in bringing it back," said restaurant owner Lestor Leo.

Leon is the owner of El Kallejon, a Mexican restaurant on 117th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues. It's nearly a three minute walk from the 116th Street stop, one of the proposed stations on the line.

"I think when they're done with construction, I think we will benefit," said Leon. "I think it would be good for the city, for East Harlem, for changing the perception at the end."

The MTA said Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway will include stops at 106th and 116th streets. Trains will then curve west on 125th before ending service on Lexington Avenue. It's predicted to become a vital transfer point for the 4, 5, 6 and Metro-North trains.

But for East Harlem resident Pilar DeJesus, "It's going to create a lot of environmental issues on top of the environmental issues we're currently dealing with."

DeJesus lives close to the proposed 106th Street stop. She wants to give the MTA a red signal in moving forward with construction.

"We're going to be dealing a lot of issues when it comes to shaking of the buildings, rats, also taking a lot of our property," she said.

The MTA admits there will be setbacks. According to its Permanent Operational Impacts Summary, the transit agency says in order to accommodate entrances and facilities, "This would result in an estimated displacement of 170 residents and 157 to 505 employees."

"My middle ground is put that money toward lines that need repair," said DeJesus.

But Leon tells CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook the projected eight-year construction inconvenience is worth the investment.

"I already survived the pandemic, struggling and trying to keep a life," said Leon. "I think it would be beneficial for all kind of business."

In the meantime, R-46 Q trains continue to roar their way up and down Phase 1 of the line. Those soon-to-be-replaced subway cars will eventually be swapped by newer fleet.

Phase 2 construction on its extension will begin as soon as Fall of 2023.