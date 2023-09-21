MTA expresses outrage following attack on worker on subway platform in the Bronx

MTA expresses outrage following attack on worker on subway platform in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an MTA worker on the job.

The attack, which happened on a subway platform in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, has prompted MTA workers to call for justice.

Baboo Singh, 74, was attacked on a platform at the Nereid Avenue station.

"Someone came from behind and pummeled me on my face and head. I suffered a fractured nose, a fractured facial bone, and swelling," Singh said Thursday.

Singh has been working for the MTA for more than 27 years. He said he was in uniform and on his way to work as a station agent when he was targeted on the platform.

"I'm feeling very painful all around my head. Sometimes I feel dizzy," Singh said.

Officials with Transport Workers Union Local 100 said they Singh was attacked because he works for the MTA.

"We are sick and tired of our members keep getting beaten up every day," said Richard Davis, president of TWU Local 100.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Bronx man. He was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Officials with the transit union said they're glad an arrest was made in the case. Now they're demanding justice in the courts.

"And we need these people to understand out there that putting their hands on MTA workers, there are consequences, not slaps on the wrist," said Robert Kelley, vice president of TWU Local 100.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said the legal process has to play out for the accused attacker.

"But if there's a plea, or if there's a finding of guilt, I want that guy banned from the system, period end," Lieber said.

According to statistics from the MTA, assaults against subway workers have roughly doubled so far this year, compared to last.

Singh said he's not sure when, or if, he will return to work.