MTA worker attacked with hammer inside dispatch room at Chelsea station
NEW YORK - Police say an MTA employee was attacked with a hammer overnight at a subway station in Manhattan.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m. inside a station at 14th Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea.
Police said the suspect entered the station's train dispatch room and confronted a 51-year-old assistant dispatcher.
He allegedly stole the worker's bag, then grabbed a hammer that was in the room and struck the victim in the head.
Police arrested the suspect, and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
