MTA worker attacked with hammer inside dispatch room at Chelsea station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say an MTA employee was attacked with a hammer overnight at a subway station in Manhattan. 

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. inside a station at 14th Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea. 

Police said the suspect entered the station's train dispatch room and confronted a 51-year-old assistant dispatcher. 

He allegedly stole the worker's bag, then grabbed a hammer that was in the room and struck the victim in the head. 

Police arrested the suspect, and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

First published on December 20, 2022 / 7:16 AM

