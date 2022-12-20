MTA worker attacked with hammer inside dispatch room at Chelsea station

NEW YORK - Police say an MTA employee was attacked with a hammer overnight at a subway station in Manhattan.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. inside a station at 14th Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea.

Police said the suspect entered the station's train dispatch room and confronted a 51-year-old assistant dispatcher.

He allegedly stole the worker's bag, then grabbed a hammer that was in the room and struck the victim in the head.

Police arrested the suspect, and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.