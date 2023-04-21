Watch CBS News
Police: Off-duty MTA worker attacked with unknown substance at Queens station

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty MTA worker had some kind of substance thrown in his face at a subway station in Queens. 

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on the mezzanine level of the 75th Avenue station.

Police said the 36-year-old worker got into an argument with a woman, who threw the substance in his face, causing burning and irritation. 

The suspect took off, and the worker was taken to Forest Hills Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 21, 2023 / 8:01 AM

