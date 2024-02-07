MTA contractor slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect accused of slashing an MTA security contractor on a subway train.

It happened on a 2 train at Nostrand Avenue and Sterling Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn just before 7 a.m.

Police said there was an argument, and the suspect punched then slashed the worker before running off.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

