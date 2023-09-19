Watch CBS News
MTA contractor Pooran Mohabir honored for saving man who was pushed onto subway tracks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The MTA contractor who pulled a man to safety after he was pushed onto subway tracks was honored Monday. 

State Sen. Joe Addabbo presented Pooran Mohabir with a citation for his quick actions. 

Mohabir said he heard shouting on the platform at the 68th Street-Hunter College station before he saw the 74-year-old man on the tracks on Sept. 12. 

"I pulled him up from the tracks. I didn't jump on the tracks. I laid on my belly, I pulled him up. Train was four minutes away," said Mohabir. "He was scared. He was bleeding all over. He didn't want to go to the hospital, but the cops got him to go." 

The man suffered minor cuts and bruises. 

Police arrested suspect Derrick Mills on Thursday

