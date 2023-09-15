Derrick Mills charged with assault after allegedly shoving 74-year-old man onto subway tracks on Upper East Side

Suspect charged with assault after subway push on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused of shoving another person onto subway tracks.

The attack happened Tuesday at the 68th Street-Hunter College station on the Upper East Side.

Police say 49-year-old Derrick Mills randomly shoved a 74-year-old man, leaving him with several broken bones.

Mills was taken into custody Thursday and charged with assault.