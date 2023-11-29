Congestion pricing draft report obtained by CBS New York reveals tolls to enter New York City's Central Business District

NEW YORK -- For the first time, Tri-State Area commuters know what they'll be charged to get into New York's Central Business District once congestion pricing goes into effect.

According to a draft report obtained by CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer, drivers are going to be asked to pay a $15 toll to enter the Central Business District below 60th Street. The draft report recommends that toll be enforced between 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.

Tolls for other vehicles are as follows:

Small trucks -- $24

Large trucks -- $36

Taxis -- an additional $1.25 surcharge per ride

For-hire vehicles -- an additional $2.50 surcharge per ride

Tour buses -- $36

Charter buses -- $24

All drivers will get a 75% discount if they enter the Central Business District after 9 p.m., paying only $3.50.

Drivers coming through the Holland, Lincoln, Queens or Brooklyn Battery tunnels during the day would get a $5 credit towards that $15 fee, meaning they would only have to pay $10. They would not receive a credit at night.

Other vehicles would also receive credits for coming through the tunnels:

Motorcycles -- $2.50

Small trucks -- $12

Large trucks -- $20

The report says they carefully looked at the many requests received in public comment for exemptions.

No credits will be offered for people with medical appointments or individuals with sensitive medical conditions that prevent them from taking public transportation.

Public employees -- such as teachers, police officers, firefighters, judges and transit workers -- still have to pay the full rate to enter the congestion zone.

Related story: Congestion pricing opponents say additional truck traffic on GWB will increase respiratory problems in Bergen County

According to the report, the Traffic Mobility Review Board "has been guided by its goal of keeping overall toll rates low ... by limiting the number of discounts and exemptions," adding "every exemption would mean the toll has to go up."

The report continued, "Granting discounts and exemptions is a slippery slope; each special case that is granted to some will inevitably lead to others that assert their claims are equally worthy."

To address these concerns, the panel applied a particularly high standard for providing a discount or exemption, especially for trips that can shift to transit.

According to the report, they are hoping the low night tolls will encourage more people to drive into the city overnight, which will lead to eased congestion during the day.

The report is just a draft and still has to be approved by the MTA board. It will be open for public comment.

Officials hope to have the public comment process completed by early 2024 and put the tolls into place by spring 2024.

There are still outstanding lawsuits filed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she's carefully reviewing the recommendations of the report.

Tonight’s leaked report demonstrates the rushed and opaque process that the MTA and the Traffic Mobility Review Board... Posted by Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Murphy released a statement that reads in part, "The Traffic Mobility Review Board's recommended credit structure is wholly inadequate, especially the total lack of toll credits for the George Washington Bridge."

The next board meeting is Dec. 6.