MSG says phishing test offering free Knicks championship rings was an "unfortunate mistake"

Madison Square Garden Sports reportedly lured employees with a phishing test email that appeared to offer free New York Knicks championship rings.

According to The New York Times, the email invited arena employees to reserve a championship ring at no cost.

But when employees clicked on the link, they realized it was actually part of an internal phishing simulation designed to test cybersecurity awareness.

In a statement, an MSG Sports spokesperson said the company recently experienced a cyberattack involving employee credentials obtained through a similar phishing scheme.

"The company had previously sent out an email to its corporate team as a simulation of a phishing attack designed to strengthen our security against hackers," the spokesperson said. "MSG was recently hacked and extorted using an employee login and password obtained through a similar phishing attack. Using the rings as a lure to gain employees' attention was an unfortunate mistake."

The test drew criticism from some fans, who argued workers should receive rings after helping support the team's championship season.

"They worked as hard as the Knicks players themselves did," one fan told CBS News New York. "I think native New Yorkers should get a ring, too, just for victory."

MSG said it is distributing more than 275 championship rings and pieces of jewelry to players, coaches, employees and other members of the Knicks organization.

The company said the gifts, valued at more than $3.7 million, will recognize the contributions of those who helped make the championship season possible.