Three MS-13 gang members plead guilty to killing 9 in New York City suburbs

NEW YORK -- Three high-ranking MS-13 gang members pleaded guilty to their roles in nine killings involving machetes and guns in the New York City suburbs, federal prosecutors said.

It comes days after Jairo Saenz, a high-ranking member of another MS-13 clique, pleaded guilty to his role in seven murders, including the killings of Oscar Acosta and Javier Castillo, as well as the deaths of two high school girls that focused the nation's attention on the violent gang.

Kevin Torres pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Central Islip to racketeering charges for his role in the killings, which took place during a violent period for the transnational street gang in New York from 2016 to 2017.

Torres, a 29-year-old Freeport resident, was the New York regional leader of the Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside, a Long Island-based clique of MS-13, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York.

David Sosa-Guevara, 33, and Victor Lopez-Morales, 36, both of Roosevelt, pleaded guilty Thursday in Central Islip court. Prosecutors say Sosa-Guevara was the New York leader of the Hollywood Locos Salvatruchas, another MS-13 clique that operated on Long Island, and Lopez-Morales was a high-ranking member.

Prosecutors say many of their victims were suspected rival gang members who were hacked to death with machetes and other weapons in secluded parks and wooded areas. Many of the bodies were dumped in shallow graves and went undiscovered for months or even years.

Among the killings were the 2016 murders on Long Island of Samuel Martinez-Sandoval, Kerin Pineda, Josue Amaya-Leonor, Marcus Bohannon, Carlos Ventura-Zelaya, Acosta and Castillo. The 2017 murders included the deaths of Angel Soler, also on Long Island, and David Rivera in Maryland.

Prosecutors say the three admitted to committing the killings to boost their status in the gang and further its mission. MS-13 is also known as Mara Salvatrucha and is believed to have been founded as a neighborhood street gang in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by people fleeing civil war in El Salvador.

"These defendants carried out vicious and senseless violence to instill fear and assert their dominance," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement with other regional law enforcement officials announcing the pleas Friday. "Today's guilty pleas bring us one step closer to ridding this dangerous gang activity from Nassau County communities."

Lawyers for Sosa-Guevara declined to comment Saturday; attorneys for the other two men did not immediately respond to emails.

They each face a minimum of 40 years in prison under the terms of their plea agreements, with Sosa-Guevara and Torres facing up to 65 years in prison and Lopez-Morales facing a maximum of 60 years, according to prosecutors.