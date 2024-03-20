Following double fatal shooting in Mount Vernon, search for man possibly known as "Marcos" continues

FBI on hunt for man possibly involved in Mount Vernon robbery and shooting

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in a double fatal shooting in Mount Vernon.

Law enforcement have already arrested several people in connection with the crime.

Police said the shooting happened at an illegal smoke shop at 137 S. Fifth Ave. after midnight on Tuesday. More than 24 hours later, FBI agents and officials from the New York Office of Cannabis Management were seen going in and out of the building.

The FBI is looking for a man, possibly known as Marcos. He's wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery and homicide.

FBI New York is seeking information as to the whereabouts of this individual, possibly known as Marcos, wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery and homicide this morning in Mount Vernon. pic.twitter.com/4VN0qYqCmm — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) March 20, 2024

Mount Vernon police said arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other later died of their injuries at the hospital.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the Bronx, the NYPD, working with Westchester County law enforcement, made several arrests near the corner of East Fordham Road and Hughes Avenue.

Police also towed away a beat-up minivan.

Back in Mount Vernon, those who live and work in the area reacted to the news.

"There's a lot of shootings and stuff going on around here, so it doesn't surprise me," one person said.

"Couple of times you hear shots down here, but I never put my interest in it. I'm sorry that these things have to happen. It was surprising to me," another said.

The identities of those killed have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Vernon Police. Tips can also be shared with the FBI New York office at (212) 384-1000.