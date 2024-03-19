Several taken into custody in the Bronx in connection to deadly Mount Vernon shooting, sources say

Several in custody following double shooting in Westchester County, sources say

NEW YORK -- Several people in the Bronx were taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a deadly double shooting in Mount Vernon, law enforcement sources tell CBS New York.

The operation involved the FBI, NYPD and Mount Vernon Police.

According to sources, three or four people were taken into custody near East Fordham Road and Hughes Avenue in the Bronx. Cops were seen in tactical gear and a van with dents was towed away.

These arrests are in connection to a shooting that happened just after midnight in Mount Vernon.

The FBI has released a photo of a man, possibly known as Marcos, wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery and the homicide in Mount Vernon.

FBI New York is seeking information as to the whereabouts of this individual, possibly known as Marcos, wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery and homicide this morning in Mount Vernon. pic.twitter.com/4VN0qYqCmm — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) March 20, 2024

Police there say shots were fired at 12:15 a.m. at 137 South Fifth Ave. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

It's not clear what the motive was behind the shooting, and police are not releasing the names of the victims as they work to notify their families.

Mount Vernon Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Tips can be anonymous.

Those with information can also call the FBI New York office at (212) 384-1000.