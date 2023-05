MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A fire broke out at an apartment complex overnight in Westchester County.

Crews were called shortly after 2 a.m. to 24 Mount Vernon Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a fire in Mount Vernon. Where are you watching from this morning? See more on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/420MVu9 Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The building had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

So far, there's no word on what caused the fire.