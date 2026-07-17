2-year-old falls from 5th-floor window in the Bronx, person of interest in custody, police say

A toddler fell from a window at a Bronx apartment building Friday evening.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Oak Terrace near Beekman Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

Police say the 2-year-old boy fell out of a fifth-floor window into a courtyard.

"The fire department, everyone took measures to get to the back because the gate was locked," a neighbor said. "One of the young firefighters went into the building and jumped down to give everyone else access."

The FDNY says the toddler was found alert and conscious. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Officers took a person of interest into custody, but no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.