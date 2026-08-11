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Mother and child hit by car in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, police say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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A mother and child were hit by a car Tuesday morning in New Jersey, according to police.

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and 32nd Street, near a Dunkin' Donuts. 

Video from the scene showed officers on the scene and part of the road shut down, with traffic backed up. 

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Two people were hit by a car in Fair Lawn, New Jersey on Aug. 11, 2026. CBS News New York

No details about what led up to the incident or the conditions of the two victims have been released.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said they are helping the Fair Lawn Police Department investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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