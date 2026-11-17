New Jersey health officials have issued a warning about a possible measles exposure in Morris County, including at a convention at a hotel.

According to the state Department of Health, an individual who is not a state resident visited multiple locations while infectious earlier this month.

The NJDOH says anyone who visited the following locations during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles:

LegionsCon at the Hanover Marriot on NJ-10 East in Whippany

Between 8:50 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Nov. 6

Between 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7

Between 8:50 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Nov. 6 Between 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 Sonesta Simply Suites Parsippany Morris Plains on Candlewood Drive in Morris Plains

Between 9 p.m. on Nov. 6 and noon on Nov. 7

Between 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 11

Between 9 p.m. on Nov. 6 and noon on Nov. 7 Between 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 Walgreens at 203 South St. in Morristown

Between 4:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 7

Between 4:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 7 Atlantic Health Morristown Medical Center – Emergency Department on Madison Avenue in Morristown

Between 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11

Anyone who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as late as Dec. 4, health officials say. The NJDOH says there have not been any other measles cases connected to this exposure so far.

Health officials say symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that appears as flat red spots.

Measles is spread through the air, mucus and saliva, and those who have not been fully vaccinated or have not previously had measles are most at risk, according to health officials.

If you believe you may have measles, health officials say to call your local health department or healthcare provider before visiting a doctor's office or emergency department so that other visitors and staff can be protected from possible infection.

There have been two confirmed measles cases reported in New Jersey so far this year, and there have been more than 5,400 cases across the United States, causing the U.S. to lose its measles elimination status.