More than a dozen taken into custody as police and protesters clash at Gaza ceasefire rally in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The Israel-Hamas war continues to draw protests around New York City and the country.

Major demonstrations were held over the weekend, and new criticism is being leveled at the NYPD over the handling of the protests.

Most of the rallies have remained peaceful, but the New York Civil Liberties Union is questioning the police response to a demonstration Saturday night in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn calling for an end to attacks on civilians in Gaza.

"People should be able to live freely with water and the right humanitarian aid that they need for their daily lives," said Zid Rena, of Valley Stream, Long Island.

The NYCLU tweeted, "Last night at a protest in Bay Ridge, the NYPD and its notoriously violent Strategic Response Group put some of their most aggressive tactics on display, including arrests without warning, shoving people with no place to go and even attacking protesters."

The NYPD said a permit was not obtained for the protest. Officers encountered a mostly peaceful crowd, though some acted in a combative manner.

"Officers were struck with flying debris which included eggs, fireworks and bottles. Officers responded to this disruptive behavior and attempted to regain order by taking into custody those responsible for these actions. In the course of doing so, the officer seen in the video is reacting to active resistance by criminals within the crowd. The NYPD encourages peaceful protests but will not condone our officers being subjected to any form of violence," a spokesperson told CBS New York in a statement.

Of the 19 people taken into custody, 16 were given court summonses and the others were given desk appearance tickets. All were released.