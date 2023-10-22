Hundreds call for ceasefire in Gaza at Brooklyn rally

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people filled the streets in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday, calling for an end to the attacks on civilians in Gaza.

Fifth Avenue was packed for what was appropriately called the "Flood Brooklyn for Palestine" rally.

Related story: Military spokesman says Israel plans to increase strikes on Gaza

"We're here to raise our voice," Long Island resident Azid Rena said.

Rena came with his young children, wanting to teach them about the crisis in the Middle East. Many in Gaza are living without drinking water and electricity.

"It's devastating to see that, the videos that are coming across ... People should be able to live freely with water and the right humanitarian aid that they need for their daily lives," Rena said.

As of Saturday, more than 4,300 people have died in Gaza, including nearly 1,800 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The Palestinian-led community organization "Within Our Lifetime" was behind Saturday's rally, on what it called the National Day of Action for Gaza. Nerdeen Kiswani is its chair and founder.

"Of course we support humanitarian aid going into Palestine, but we demand an end to the bombing immediately," Kiswani said.

Among the many messages being sent out by this rally -- calls for a ceasefire.

"Yeah, it should be. We should stop. There should be another resolution on how to better bring ... the people that are kidnapped, we should bring them back 100%," Rena said.

Related story: Humanitarian aid enters Gaza as Egypt opens border crossing

Also in attendance, an Orthodox Jewish group standing in solidarity with demonstrators. As the war enters its third week, calls for peace are only getting stronger.

"Nobody should be oppressed. They should be able to live freely as every country, every human being that's living across the world," Rena said.