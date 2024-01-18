Watch CBS News
More than a dozen people displaced by house fire in Danbury, Conn.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

DANBURY, Conn. -- More than a dozen people were displaced when a fire broke out Wednesday night in Danbury, Connecticut. 

Firefighters were called to a multi-family home on Locust Avenue, where they spent more than four hours knocking down the flames. 

One firefighter was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Everyone inside the house made it out safely. However, 14 people are now displaced. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

January 18, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

