More than a dozen people displaced by house fire in Danbury, Conn.
DANBURY, Conn. -- More than a dozen people were displaced when a fire broke out Wednesday night in Danbury, Connecticut.
Firefighters were called to a multi-family home on Locust Avenue, where they spent more than four hours knocking down the flames.
One firefighter was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Everyone inside the house made it out safely. However, 14 people are now displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.