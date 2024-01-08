More flooding expected as powerful storm heads our way

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wet & windy storm headed our way

TRENTON, N.J. - It's the calm before the storm, again.

Hard-hit communities in New Jersey are once again facing more potential flooding as another major rainstorm barrels towards the Tri-State Area.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to hold a briefing about storm preparations in the Garden State Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. We'll bring that to you live on CBS News New York.

The First Alert Weather Team has declared a Red Alert for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, and a flood watch is in effect for Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

The storm is expected to bring between 2-4 inches of rain, which would be troubling any time, but with the ground already saturated from recent storm, our risk of flash flooding is much higher. Additionally, areas that saw significant snow can expect rapid melting due to the rain, which could also contribute to flooding concerns.

Cities and towns in the Passaic and the Raritan River basins face a particular concern - many have only just begun the recovery process following recent flooding.

The storm will begin to impact our area after noon on Tuesday, bringing rain and strong winds, with gusts up to 40 mph. The storm will hit peak strength from roughly 5 p.m Tuesday - 4 am. Wednesday. Flash and coastal flooding are of particular concern, along with beach erosion.

By the morning rush Wednesday, the worst of the rain will be over, though some lingering showers will be possible, and the risk of residual coastal flooding will grow. Rivers will start to rise, and the flooding concern will increase.