More asylum seekers headed our way as NYC works on how it will educate their children

NEW YORK - Officials say five busloads of asylum seekers are expected to arrive in New York City between now and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This comes as the city finalizes plans on how it will educate the influx of students this fall.

Chopper 2 was over Randall's Island Tuesday where preparations are underway to build the city's largest humanitarian relief center for up to 2,000 asylum seekers. The same plans for tents there were called off last year due to flooding concerns.

"When we built Randall's Island last year, we had 15,000 migrants, asylum seekers - 15,000. We're now at 97,000," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said, in part, "It is vital that it is constructed with safeguards against issues such as flooding and transit access which we raised last time one was built. It is also crucial that local residents and leaders are not blindsided by the announcement of new shelters.

Zach Iscol, commissioner of New York City's Office of Emergency Management, addressed the situation outside the city's intake center at the Roosevelt Hotel.

"Right now, the team is doing everything they can to avoid what occurred last week, where we had line of people sleeping overnight on the street, but every day, it's a struggle," Iscol said.

The governor's office and education officials met with city leaders Monday to discuss plans for the fall. Wednesday, the mayor said he expects to know what it will cost to educate the influx of asylum seekers.

"Are you going to hire new teachers to teach ESL?" CBS New York's Lisa Rozner asked.

"We are going to look at our budget and see everything we can do," Adams said. "We're dealing with a real economic challenge here, and this is also an opportunity for other people to step up. The New York City Police Department under [Deputy Commissioner of Community Affairs Mark Stewart] is teaching ESL classes for people."

Adams also called on President Joe Biden to allow people to work.

One asylum seeker from Ecuador staying at the McCarren Park Recreation Center in Williamsburg said he's doing whatever he can to work.

"I have to do something," Carlo Oliveiras Garcia said.

Garcia buys goods at a market in flushing, and is trying to resell them to get by.

The city said there are currently more than 57,000 asylum seekers in its care, and around 30% are children.