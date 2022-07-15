Monkeypox vaccination efforts ramping up in New York City and beyond

NEW YORK - Efforts to distribute the monkeypox vaccine are ramping up across New York as the viral outbreak continues to spread.

Thousands of new appointments are opening up Friday in the city.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, a new federal shipment of the monkeypox vaccine is here in New York City.

Beginning Friday at 6 p.m., more than 8,000 first dose appointments will be up for grabs. Many are hoping the process is smoother than earlier in the week, when the city's website crashed due to high demand.

"Unfortunately, a website or technology solutions to make it easy to make an appointment make it harder for people who are not as familiar with how technology works," said Chelsea resident Jason Tagg.

With 389 cases, the city currently makes up 26% of the 1,470 cases nationwide.

To improve access, the Health Department is opening up three mass vaccination sites along with an additional clinic on Staten Island.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone boarded the Sayville Ferry Friday to show a pop-up clinic in Cherry Grove. Similar clinics will also be opening on the mainland.

"With appointments filling up in just an hour's time, that made it clear that our residents wanted to get vaccinated to protect themselves," Bellone said.

Westchester County is also opening up a monkeypox clinic, appointment only, beginning Monday. Officials say the 12 cases there are no cause for alarm, but residents should be aware of symptoms.

"In monkeypox, there is no way to test unless you have the rash and a cotton swab is run across and sent to a molecular lab," said Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler.

The CDC is expected to give an update on the outbreak Friday afternoon, including the availability of treatments and more vaccines.