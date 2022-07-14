NYC to roll out 8,000 new monkeypox first-dose appointments over next 2 weeks

NEW YORK -- The city Department of Health has announced its new strategy for administering the monkeypox vaccine.

It says over the next two weeks it will release more than 8,000 additional first-dose appointments. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, this is particularly important for New Yorkers who have been accusing city health officials of bungling the vaccine rollout.

The city says starting on Sunday, three mass vaccination sites will open for appointments at Aviation High school in Queens, Bushwick Education in Brooklyn, and Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx.

READ MORE: Many say they are concerned about monkeypox vaccine equity in New York City

In addition to the existing vaccine clinics in Chelsea, Harlem and Queens, the city will also open a regular clinic on Staten Island.

The Department of Health said more than 14,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine arrived this week from the federal government, and will be allocated to those existing and new clinics.

READ MORE: Monkeypox vaccine appointments remain very difficult to get in New York City

For weeks, New Yorkers seeking the vaccine have been complaining that appointments have been hard to find across the five boroughs.

Earlier this week, the city's website for booking appointments crashed, shortly after new slots were opened.

The city says an additional 4,000 doses will be made available through referrals from community partner organizations serving highest-risk patients.

CLICK HERE for more information.