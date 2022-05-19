Possible monkeypox case investigated in New York City

NEW YORK - Health officials in New York City are investigating a possible case of monkeypox.

Authorities say the possible case is being investigated at Bellevue Hospital and "the appropriate isolation protocols are being followed."

Symptoms of monkeypox include a flu-like illness, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash. Experts say monkeypox is uncommon in the United States.

The possible case comes after monkeypox was detected in a Massachusetts resident who had recently traveled to Canda.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in several countries, including Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to the CDC.

