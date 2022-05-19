Watch CBS News
Possible monkeypox case investigated in New York City

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Health officials in New York City are investigating a possible case of monkeypox

Authorities say the possible case is being investigated at Bellevue Hospital and "the appropriate isolation protocols are being followed." 

Symptoms of monkeypox include a flu-like illness, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash. Experts say monkeypox is uncommon in the United States.

The possible case comes after monkeypox was detected in a Massachusetts resident who had recently traveled to Canda. 

Monkeypox cases have been reported in several countries, including Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to the CDC. 

For more information about Monkeypox from the CDC, CLICK HERE

First published on May 19, 2022 / 5:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

