Monday's storms cause delays, cancelations at airports across Tri-State Area

NEWARK, N.J. - Monday's stormy weather caused headaches at the airports.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, lines were long and patience short.

The weather caused lots of delays and hundreds of cancelations at the major airports in our area for a second straight day, and officials warn this could last for the next few days.

Newark Liberty International Airport saw 22% of its departing flight canceled Monday afternoon. LaGuardia Airport had 27% of departures canceled, and John F. Kennedy International Airport had 12% of departures canceled.

Arriving flights at all three airports were delayed an average 2-3 hours Monday afternoon.

Still stuck in Newark Airport. I've been in line since 10p. It's currently 0605.

— Joe Solano (@joemerchantsvc) June 26, 2023

The weather is being compounded by the overflow from delays and cancelations Sunday, when 20% of flights were canceled in the New York area.

(Andreas Vlahinos, flier)

"We came here, waited on the tarmac for two hours because the storm come back. They say the flight was canceled, no problem, we'll reschedule you for Wednesday," traveler Andreas Vlahinos said.

"I started in Jacksonville yesterday and was supposed to fly to Newark and get here at 2 p.m., but they kept delaying my flight until 7 p.m. They finally said they canceled it and pulled all the luggage off the plane and I had to be here by 4 p.m. to get my flight to Norway, and so I ended up having to drive all the way from Jacksonville, like, 14 hours to get here and catch my flight, which is ridiculous 'cause they waited to long to tell me the flight was canceled and there was no other airline that was gonna get me there in time," traveler Katherine Graham said.

The Port Authority said it's not just the weather in the Tri-State Area making the mess. Thunderstorms several hundred miles away can significantly reduce the traffic at the terminals.

The Port Authority recommends travelers check the status of their flight with their air carrier before heading to the airport, especially since severe weather is expected to last through the next few days.

