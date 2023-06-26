First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for potentially severe afternoon thunderstorms

Alert: Yellow Alert this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

CBS2

Advisory: Flood Watch from 2PM until midnight for our distant northwest NY/NJ counties.

CBS2

Forecast: Expect isolated showers and even some rumbles of thunder through midday with the greatest threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. These storms will be capable of producing downpours, damaging winds, hail and even and isolated tornado.

CBS2

Things will quiet down overnight, but we'll see another round of showers/thunderstorms tomorrow. Thankfully, the threat of severe thunderstorms won't be quite as great.

CBS2



Looking Ahead: It will still be unsettled on Wednesday and Thursday, but the threat of severe thunderstorms will reamain low. As for Friday, there's just a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms.