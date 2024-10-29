Video shows Millburn, New Jersey police officers rescue woman from burning home

See it: Millburn, N.J. police officers rush into burning house and save woman

MILLBURN, N.J. -- Police officers raced into a burning New Jersey home and saved a woman's life, and the heroic rescue was captured on camera.

CBS News New York spoke to the brave Millburn officers on Tuesday.

It was nearly 3 a.m. on Sunday when police responded to a call of a house fire on Old Short Hills Road. Two residents made it out, but told officers that an 83-year-old woman was still inside.

"I just think the adrenaline kicks in"

Three officers went in and despite scorching heat and choking smoke, they found the resident on the floor.

"I crawled probably about, you know, eight to 10 feet to find her," Officer Thomas Sweeney said.

Sweeney and Officer Steve Nacim were two of the officers who pulled the woman to safety.

"I was kind of just thinking we had to get her out of there," Sweeney said.

Sweeney has only been on the force about four months, but he has been a volunteer firefighter for a few years, so he's no stranger to fire.

"You'd be crazy if you're not scared in a situation like that. I just think the adrenaline kicks in, and your training kicks in. So as scary as it is, you've got to keep the composure and do what you have to do," Sweeney said.

Nacim has been a police officer for 17 years and is a paramedic in his free time.

"It was intense heat," Nacim said. "With all my experience and training, one of my concerns was getting the officers out, making sure everyone was accounted for."

Neighbors say victim will be OK, laud responding officers

Orlando Pina owns the neighboring house, which also suffered damage from the extreme heat. He said he went to the hospital to visit the woman who was rescued from the burning home.

"I talked to her. She was happy. I was so happy, too. I told her, 'Yeah, don't worry about it. Everything is okay. Just think about your recovery and everything will be okay,'" Pina said.

The victim suffered some burns and smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover.

Neighbors called the officers who went into the burning building heroes. The officers were too humble to accept, but told CBS News New York they were just doing their job.

Officials are still determining the cause of the fire.