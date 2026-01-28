Pennsylvania man arrested for stalking, harassing New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Marshals say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Marshals said Wednesday.

Stephen Cilurso, 72, of Aldan, Delaware County, left sexually explicit and derogatory messages to Sherrill when she was a congressmember and running for New Jersey governor, according to U.S. Marshals.

New Jersey State Police issued a warrant for Cilurso's arrest on Jan. 22, U.S. Marshals said. Five years ago, Cilurso was charged with harassing Rep. Madeleine Dean.

Sherrill was sworn into office earlier this month and became the Garden State's first female Democratic governor, succeeding Gov. Phil Murphy.

Sherrill defeated Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in the New Jersey governor's race last November, which turned personal at times. She beat Ciattarelli by a double-digit margin on Election Day and won 56.9% of the vote.

When Sherrill was inaugurated last week, she signed her first two executive orders aimed at fulfilling campaign promises to make New Jersey more affordable.

Before winning the governor's race, Sherrill was a four-term congressmember and a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot.