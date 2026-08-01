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Mijahir Jiménez scores 2 goals in 1st MLS start as Red Bulls beat Orlando 3-2

/ AP

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Mijahir Jiménez scored two goals in his first MLS start, Emil Forsberg added another in the 43rd minute and the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando 3-2 on Saturday night.

New York (7-7-4) has posted a 4-0-2 mark in the last six meetings across all competitions against Orlando, including a 2-1 victory in the opening match of the season.

Orlando (6-10-2) has not defeated New York since a season sweep in 2023.

Jiménez, a 19-year-old who was added on a short-term call up from Red Bull New York II, opened the scoring in the 23rd and put New York ahead 3-1 in the 60th.

Jiménez became the second player in Red Bulls history to score a brace in his first career MLS start, joining Cornell Glen on May 8, 2004.

Tyrese Spicer and Griffin Dorsey both scored a second-half goal for Orlando.

Up next

Orlando: Hosts Cincinnati on Aug. 15.

Red Bulls: Play at Atlanta on Aug. 15.

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