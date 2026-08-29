Missouri college football player dies after medical emergency during season opener

A football player for William Jewell College in Missouri died Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency during the team's season opener, according to school officials.

The school identified the player as William Jewell running back MicahJo Barnett, a junior majoring in business administration.

The incident occurred at Greene Stadium in Liberty, Missouri, during a game against Fort Lewis College. The game between the NCAA Division II schools has been postponed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo's family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss," William Jewell said in a statement.

An undated photo of MicahJo Barnett, a member of the William Jewell College football team, who died following a medical emergency during a game against Fort Lewis College on Aug. 29, 2026. William Jewell College Athletics

In its own social media post, Fort Lewis College said that a "medical emergency" occurred on the "William Jewel sideline." No further details were provided by either school on the cause of death.

"Fort Lewis College Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the William Jewell College community following the tragic passing of a Cardinals football student-athlete, MicahJo Barnett," Fort Lewis College Director of Athletics Shawn Jakubowski said in a statement. "Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone at William Jewell during this incredibly difficult time. Fort Lewis College counseling staff is reaching out to our football team to ensure our players and staff have the support they need."

Barnett was from Liberty, where William Jewell's campus is located. As a high school senior, he helped lead Liberty North High School to a state championship. In the 2025 season at William Jewell College, Barnett started five games before a season-ending injury.

William Jewell plans to hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday.