Watch CBS News
Local News

Metuchen public schools operating on early dismissal schedule this week due to high temperatures

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Metuchen Public School District implements early dismissals due to heat
Metuchen Public School District implements early dismissals due to heat 00:45

METUCHEN, N.J. -- Some New Jersey schools let students out early on their first day because of the heat.

Metuchen Public School District implemented early dismissal for its students and staff Tuesday.

The schools sent out notices to families Monday as high temperatures are expected this week.

"We were not expecting it, so I think the kids are happy, let's put it that way. I think they're happy. First day of school, half day, so no complaints out of my kids," parent Michelle MacPherson said.

"It's a little bit difficult to get into the swing of school with early dismissals," parent Jaime Stofa said.

"Not me," Stofa's child said.

The district says it will have an early dismissal schedule for the rest of the week.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 4:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.