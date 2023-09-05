Metuchen public schools operating on early dismissal schedule this week due to high temperatures

METUCHEN, N.J. -- Some New Jersey schools let students out early on their first day because of the heat.

Metuchen Public School District implemented early dismissal for its students and staff Tuesday.

The schools sent out notices to families Monday as high temperatures are expected this week.

"We were not expecting it, so I think the kids are happy, let's put it that way. I think they're happy. First day of school, half day, so no complaints out of my kids," parent Michelle MacPherson said.

"It's a little bit difficult to get into the swing of school with early dismissals," parent Jaime Stofa said.

"Not me," Stofa's child said.

The district says it will have an early dismissal schedule for the rest of the week.