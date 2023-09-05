Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for heat advisories with highs in low 90s

By Matthew DeLucia

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for heat advisory 02:11

Alert: Yellow Alert for today and tomorrow due to feels like temps 95-100 during peak heating.

Advisories:

  • Heat Advisory now expanded to more of the area, including NYC, through Wednesday.
  • Moderate to high rip current risk continues at area beaches today.
Today: Mix of sun and clouds, with more high clouds at times esp. east. Hot, humid. High: 92 (feels like mid 90s)

Tonight: Mostly clear, very muggy. Low: 76

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High: 93 (feels like mid 90s)

Thursday: Some sun gives way to more clouds. Chance of a shower/storm, mainly PM. High: 90

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, better risk of scattered showers/storms. High: 85

Saturday: Still unsettled with some showers/storms around. High: 82

First published on September 5, 2023 / 7:46 AM

