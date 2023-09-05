First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for heat advisories with highs in low 90s
Alert: Yellow Alert for today and tomorrow due to feels like temps 95-100 during peak heating.
Advisories:
- Heat Advisory now expanded to more of the area, including NYC, through Wednesday.
- Moderate to high rip current risk continues at area beaches today.
Today: Mix of sun and clouds, with more high clouds at times esp. east. Hot, humid. High: 92 (feels like mid 90s)
Tonight: Mostly clear, very muggy. Low: 76
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High: 93 (feels like mid 90s)
Thursday: Some sun gives way to more clouds. Chance of a shower/storm, mainly PM. High: 90
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, better risk of scattered showers/storms. High: 85
Saturday: Still unsettled with some showers/storms around. High: 82
