Lindor's RBI single sparks a ninth-inning comeback as Mets walk off Nationals 5-4

Francisco Lindor's RBI single capped a ninth-inning rally, lifting the New York Mets to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

With the Mets trailing 4-3, Brett Baty worked a leadoff walk against Yovanny Cruz (0-1). Jorge Polanco, who was in a 7-for-71 slump since coming off the injured list July 7, singled before Baty scored on Francisco Alvarez's double.

After A.J. Ewing struck out, Lindor singled over drawn-in right fielder Dylan Crews to complete the Mets' sixth walk-off win of the season. The winning hit provided redemption for Lindor, who was thrown out at second trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt in the eighth.

Jefry Yan (1-0) threw 1 2/3 perfect innings for the win. He punctuated all three strikeouts with his high-flying leap celebration.

Jared Young had a two-run double in the first off Nationals starter Brad Lord, who walked four and threw 44 pitches while getting just two outs. Carson Benge homered in the sixth and also threw out Andrew Pinckney trying to score from third on Crews' fly out an inning later.

Mets starter Sean Manaea allowed four runs and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

Andrés Chaparro homered in the fourth and Brady House hit a go-ahead three-run shot in the sixth for the Nationals, whose 179 homers are tops in the majors and the most by the team since 2021.

Lord is the first Nationals pitcher to walk at least four and record fewer than three outs since April 8, 2017, when Jeremy Guthrie walked four while giving up 10 runs over two-thirds of an inning.

Will Dion struck out seven during 4 1/3 no-hit innings of relief.

Up next

RHP Jake Irvin (2-6, 5.79 ERA) starts Sunday's series finale for the Nationals against Mets RHP Christian Scott (3-3, 3.45 ERA).