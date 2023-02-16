Mets players' moods as bright as the weather as they work out the kinks in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Thursday was a perfect day for spring training -- overcast and temperatures in the mid-70s. Nearly the entire Mets roster was present. The position players arrived early and got in some fielding work and hitting, and also spent some extra time with the fans.

A jovial lightness filled the air of Port St. Lucie.

The early arriving Francisco Lindor held court and dazzled fans.

"I've always taken pride and taken a little time to interact with and give autographs with the kids who want it because I was there. I'm still a fan," Lindor said.

The veteran infielder was the first of owner Steve Cohen's spending spree signings two years ago, and now he's playing on a roster filled with big signings.

"Whenever we have a front office that's putting in the same energy towards building the team, it feels great," Lindor said.

The Mets drew interest from everywhere, including the most highly touted pitcher from Japan, Kodai Senga.

Senga actually created a pitch called the ghost forkball, because when it gets to the plate, it disappears. CBS2 asked Senga why more new pitches are created in Japan.

"One thing that is for sure is that the Japanese ball is smaller and a little tackier, so it might be easier in Japan to make new pitches," Senga said through an interpreter.

Senga is learning a new ball and a pitching mound with a steeper incline, which will force him to make an adjustment. Off the field, it's a whole new world of food. His favorite needs no interpreter.

"Pizza," he said with a laugh.

Senga threw 52 pitches on Thursday and topped out at 96 mph. When he was asked how he graded himself, he said he was so-so.