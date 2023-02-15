As spring training opens, a championship is on the mind of the new-look Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Wednesday's weather felt like spring -- and spring means baseball.

That's right. The Mets opened spring training with their first pitchers and catchers workouts.

For more than 100 years, baseball teams have used spring training as a way to knock off the rust from a sedentary off season. For decades, the best players in the game have gone to Florida to begin the annual rite called spring training.

The dawn is breaking. The clouds of the past roll through, giving way to the light of a new spring.

"Hope springs eternal. It's a rebirth of baseball. Everybody is so upbeat. You just kind of feed off the energy of the fans and the 'What ifs,'" manager Buck Showalter said. "The fans are closer and there's more interaction."

Spring training brings with it a welcome embrace of friendship, optimism, and the greatest expectations.

"It's really exciting because the talent on this squad is undeniable. It's just a matter of putting it together on the field. Playoff spots and World Series rings aren't given out, so we gotta do that," first baseman Pete Alonso said.

Owner Steve Cohen went on an offseason spending spree. The Mets have baseball's highest payroll, by far, even after losing two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. They replaced him with Justin Verlander, who has won the award three times.

"It's the first day of a new school for me, which comes with an opportunity and a chance for them to get to know me and me to know them. Also, do my work," Verlander said.

The message is clear. The owner has done his part to enhance the roster. Now the work begins to make it pay off.

"It's gonna be a great year. I'm really excited for it. We got a great group of guys and we want to do it. We want to climb that mountain and win it. It's s gonna be a very special year, so buckle up!" Alonso said.

Wednesday was officially the first day for pitchers and catchers, but Mets players were so eager to get started, most position players arrived earlier, some weeks ago.