NEW YORK -- Tim McCarver, who spent years in the broadcast booth calling Mets and Yankees games, has died, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced.

McCarver died Thursday morning due to heart failure. He was 81.

The Hall of Fame remembers 2012 Frick Award winner Tim McCarver, who passed away on Thursday.https://t.co/Np1cTyEJbV pic.twitter.com/ydNjOJqrBY — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) February 16, 2023

