Mets win 1st game after Andy Green named full-time manager, beating AL West-leading Rangers 6-3

Sean Manaea struck out nine in six innings, Francisco Alvarez doubled and scored twice while driving in two runs, and the New York Mets beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night in their first game with Andy Green as their full-time manager.

Earlier in the day, the Mets (71-86) gave Green a three-year contract. He had been their interim manager since Carlos Mendoza was fired on June 26.

Texas (78-79) began the day with a one-game lead in the division over Houston. The Astros, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker, were playing at Seattle when the Rangers finished their game.

Manaea (6-7) allowed three runs — two earned — and three hits. Kodai Senga worked the ninth for his eighth save.

Carson Benge, who has a Mets rookie record 159 hits, also had two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run.

Alvarez put New York up 4-3 with a two-run double in the sixth off Nathan Eovaldi (11-10), making his fourth relief appearance since coming off the injured list. Luis Torrens then added a sacrifice fly that was caught in foul territory by first baseman Jake Burger.

Benge doubled and scored in the fourth when right fielder Brandon Nimmo was charged with an error on a ball Alvarez hit into the gap. The ball ricocheted off the heel of Nimmo's glove when it appeared center fielder Ezequiel Duran might crash into him.

It was Nimmo's first game against the Mets, who drafted him 13th overall in 2011. He played 10 big league seasons in New York until getting traded to Texas last November for second baseman Marcus Semien.

Nimmo had two hits, including a leadoff single in a two-run fourth when the Rangers capitalized on two hit batters and lofted two sacrifice flies to go ahead 3-2.

Semien, part of the Rangers' only World Series title in 2023, got a nice reception and the team played a tribute video after the first inning. He finished 0 for 5.

Up next

Rookie right-hander Nolan McLean (11-10, 3.18 ERA) pitches for the Mets on Wednesday. The Rangers hadn't announced their starter.