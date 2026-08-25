Francisco Lindor leads resurgent Mets to 3-2 victory over MLB-leading Brewers in 10 innings

Francisco Lindor made a diving catch at shortstop with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error in the 10th to lead the New York Mets past the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Lindor and Luis Robert Jr. homered for the last-place Mets (60-72), who are 13-6 since selling big at the trade deadline. Lindor's homer was his 154th for New York, tying Dave Kingman for sixth on the franchise list.

Carson Benge had his 11th three-hit game for the Mets, most among major league rookies.

With the Mets resting a couple of high-leverage relievers in their revamped bullpen, Austin Warren was summoned in the ninth to protect a 2-1 advantage. He gave up a leadoff double to William Contreras and a tying double to pinch-hitter Christian Yelich that left runners at second and third with nobody out.

But the major league-leading Brewers (81-51) were never able to push across the go-ahead run. With the bases loaded and two outs, David Hamilton hit a line drive off left-hander Jefry Yan that Lindor snagged on his backhand with a dive to his right.

A fired-up Yan pounded the turf and Lindor shouted in celebration — but then Lindor was picked off first base by closer Trevor Megill to end the bottom of the ninth.

Jonathan Pintaro (2-0) stranded two in a hitless 10th, and Megill loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half on an intentional walk to Benge and an unintentional one to Robert.

Christopher Morel hit a grounder wide of third, and Lindor scored when Hamilton's throw to the plate was wild.