NJ Transit announces service for Jets, Giants home games at MetLife Stadium

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- NJ Transit says Jets and Giants fans can skip the driving and parking with their rail service to MetLife Stadium.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 11, NJ Transit will be offering train service on the BetMGM Meadowlands rail line to and from Secaucus Junction for every Jets and Giants home game.

Customers can take any NJ Transit train that stops at Secaucus Junction, then transfer to the direct BetMGM Meadowlands rail line and get off at Meadowlands Rail Station.

During peak periods before a game, trains will run every 10-20 minutes.

Customers are urged to buy their tickets at the station. Tickets purchased on the train will include a $5 surcharge.

September 7, 2022

