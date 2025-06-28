McCutchen and Reynolds hit game-breaking doubles as Pirates pull away for 9-2 win over Mets

Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds hit consecutive two-run doubles during a six-run eighth inning Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away for a 9-2 victory over the New York Mets.

The Pirates led 3-2 when Ke'Bryan Hayes singled in a run before McCutchen and Reynols broke open the game. Hayes also had an RBI single in a three-run second that put Pittsburgh ahead 3-1.

The game was delayed for 89 minutes during the top of the second with the Mets leading 1-0.

The Pirates lifted starter Bailey Falter after the wait. However, the Mets stuck with Paul Blackburn when play resumed and he gave up five straight singles to start the bottom of the second.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza removed Blackburn (0-3) after the fifth hit. Mendoza didn't stick around much longer, as he was ejected in the fourth by plate umpire Roberto Ortiz for arguing balls and strikes.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-0) relieved Falter and allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings.

The Pirates will try to sweep the three-game series Sunday. The Mets have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

McCutchen, Hayes, Joey Bart and Nick Gonzales each had two hits for the Pirates. New York got two hits apiece from Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo.

The Mets struck quickly when Francisco Lindor led off the game with a double and scored on Juan Soto's single. They cut their deficit to 3-2 on Nimmo's RBI single in the fifth.

The Mets put the leadoff man on base in the eighth, trailing 3-2, but Caleb Ferguson got Tyrone Taylor to hit into a double play and Brett Baty to ground out.

McCutchen played in his 2,200th career game and is the active MLB leader.

Up next

The series concludes Sunday with Mets RHP Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA) making his second start of the season, facing RHP Mike Burrows (1-2, 4.45).

