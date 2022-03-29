Watch CBS News

New video: Police searching for vehicle in suspected road rage stabbing

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New video from suspected road rage stabbing 00:20

NEW YORK -- New video shows the vehicle police looking for in a suspected road rage killing in the Bronx.

It happened late Saturday night on Bruckner Boulevard and Castle Hill Avenue. 

Sources told CBS2 two vehicles got into a minor crash. Then, one driver stabbed the other in the leg and took off. 

Police said 42-year-old William Peralta-Diaz was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. 

Anyone with information about the other driver is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 29, 2022 / 12:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.