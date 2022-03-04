Joseph Desmond sentenced to 25 years to life for fatal road rage attack on off-duty FDNY firefighter Faizal Coto

Joseph Desmond sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal road rage attack

NEW YORK -- A man was sentenced Friday for the death of an off-duty FDNY firefighter during a road rage incident in 2018.

As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, the firefighter's loved ones and FDNY family gathered at the courthouse in Brooklyn to ensure justice was served.

"Since December 9, 2018, it has been a struggle to live in a world without my brother," Ishmael Coto said to Joseph Desmond, the man who ripped firefighter Faizal Coto from his family.

"Today you turn 33 years old, and that's the same age my brother was when you took his life," Coto said.

Coto's mother wiped away tears while her son spoke.

"Faizal was an amazing soul," Coto said.

Desmond sat stoically in court during his sentencing more than three years after prosecutors said he killed Faizal Coto following a minor crash on the Belt Parkway in Dec. 2018.

"Not only did he assault him and injure him, but he left him lying on the side of the road without calling for help, calling for assistance. That was a true mark of cowardice," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

In his statement, Desmond disputed the evidence and showed no remorse.

"I object to this trial in its entirety," Desmond said.

The judge sent a strong message.

"Not only have you deprived the victim, the family of a son, a brother and uncle, but you deprived the people of this city of a person who's dedicated to responding to their need for help and assistance in times of crisis," the judge said while handing down the maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

In court, the judge pointed out a history of violent acts, including a hate crime, by Desmond prior to Coto's killing.

"I can deter you from harming other people by keeping you in prison for the remainder of your life and that's precisely what I'm going to do," the judge said.

That's what Coto's family hoped for before heading into court. New York's bravest were there with a huge show of support.

"Faizal Coto was a great selfless man, loved by all that knew him, an asset to his family, his friends and fellow firefighters, an asset to New York City. His loss is lost to all of us," said Andrew Ansbro of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

DeAngelis asked Ishmael Coto how he wants his brother to be remembered. He spoke about his brother's smile and said he was a good person, a great uncle and a hero.