Mayor Eric Adams to make climate-related announcement Monday afternoon

Protesters in Midtown call on Biden to end fossil fuels

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams and members of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group will make a climate-related announcement Monday afternoon.

It comes during Climate Week in New York City, which takes place in partnership with the UN General Assembly.

Climate Week kicked off Sunday when tens of thousands of people marched in Midtown, demanding an end to fossil fuels.

Demonstrators from a variety of groups held signs naming President Joe Biden and calling for the federal government to take bold action on climate change.

They say the president has expanded oil and gas drilling, and the Earth is feeling the effects of fossil fuels.