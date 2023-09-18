Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams to make climate-related announcement Monday afternoon

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Protesters in Midtown call on Biden to end fossil fuels
Protesters in Midtown call on Biden to end fossil fuels 00:41

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams and members of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group will make a climate-related announcement Monday afternoon. 

It comes during Climate Week in New York City, which takes place in partnership with the UN General Assembly

You can watch the announcement at 3 p.m. live on CBS News New York.

Climate Week kicked off Sunday when tens of thousands of people marched in Midtown, demanding an end to fossil fuels.

Demonstrators from a variety of groups held signs naming President Joe Biden and calling for the federal government to take bold action on climate change.

They say the president has expanded oil and gas drilling, and the Earth is feeling the effects of fossil fuels.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 10:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.