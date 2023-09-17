Watch CBS News
Tens of thousands of demonstrators demand end to fossil fuels at Midtown protest

NEW YORK -- Tens of thousands of people marched in Midtown on Sunday, demanding an end to fossil fuels.

Demonstrators from a variety of groups held signs naming President Joe Biden and calling for the federal government to take bold action on climate change.

They say the president has expanded oil and gas drilling and production.

The protest comes at the start of Climate Week in New York City, which takes place in partnership with the UN General Assembly.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

