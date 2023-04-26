Mayor Eric Adams set to unveil latest budget proposal; Library hours spared

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to unveil his new budget proposal Wednesday.

The mayor is calling on city agencies to tighten their belts as the city faces billions in unanticipated costs to care for asylum seekers.

Libraries, however, will not be cut. The mayor took library cuts off the table to prevent shorter hours and weekend closures.

Adams says he wants to put money in New Yorkers' pockets with earned income tax credits and reduced fare MetroCards.

The final budget will have to be worked out with the New York City Council by the July 1 deadline.