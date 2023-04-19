Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams calls on Biden administration to make asylum seekers eligible for work

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams called on the Biden administration once again Wednesday for help addressing the influx of asylum seekers in New York City. 

Adams says the federal government should expand Temporary Protective Status and Humanitarian Parole to help them obtain work. 

"We have always said the asylum seeker crisis is a national crisis. It requires a coordinated response from the federal government," he said. "It is why we need the federal government to take these necessary steps that would allow asylum seekers to support themselves... and integrate into our community."

The mayor said these actions can be taken immediately by the executive branch, without legislation from Congress.     

It has been approximately one year since buses of asylum seekers began arriving in the city, and the mayor's office says approximately 200 continue to come each day. That number is expected to grow when Title 42 is lifted next month

Watch his full remarks in the player above.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 9:58 AM

