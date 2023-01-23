Mayor Eric Adams says proposed migrant shelter at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will be heated space

Mayor Adams says proposed migrant shelter in Brooklyn will be heated space

Mayor Adams says proposed migrant shelter in Brooklyn will be heated space

Mayor Adams says proposed migrant shelter in Brooklyn will be heated space

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams responded Sunday to criticism of his plans for a migrant shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless have said they're concerned about flood risks and migrants enduring cold weather.

A city spokesperson then released a statement saying the shelter will be indoors.

READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams says migrants still welcome in NYC, but hopes some will go to other parts of the state

Then, the mayor, himself, responded at City Hall.

"It is going to be a well-heated space. There are some calls that there's going to be tents inside -- that's just not true. It's going to be a heated, well-run space. We've been successful doing so thus far and we're going to continue that success," Adams said.

The mayor was joined by immigration advocates from across the city, as they echoed his request for the federal government to step in and help.

Adams also told CBS2's Tim McNicholas that he and other mayors had a closed-door meeting last week with someone from President Joe Biden's team on the topic.