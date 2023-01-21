Mayor Adams: New relief center for migrants will open at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.

Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.

The facility will serve single adult men.

Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.

The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.

The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.