Electric Zoo Festival's Friday night show abruptly canceled
NEW YORK -- A popular music festival on Randall's Island was canceled Friday.
The Electric Zoo Festival was called off hours before it was set to start.
Organizers say they're dealing with significant challenges due to global supply chain disruptions.
The event attracts tens of thousands of music fans every year.
Performers are expected to take the stage for Electric Zoo on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for Friday's show will be refunded.
